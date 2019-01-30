Venezuelans end walkout with national anthem

CARACAS - Opposition protesters in Venezuela have wrapped up a walkout urging President Nicolas Maduro to step down by singing their country's national anthem.

The two-hour walkout in cities around Venezuela drew thousands to the streets.

Protester Maria Kley said she was demonstrating because, "We want a free Venezuela."

Others like Dr. Hugo Rosillo said they wanted to see an end to the medical shortages that prevent physicians like him from treating curable illnesses.

He said the children's hospital where he works has turned into "a storeroom for cadavers."

Like last week's demonstration, the walkout drew a cross section of Venezuelan society, from nurses and businessmen to students and construction workers.

