Watchdog group says Venezuela limiting internet access

CARACAS, Venezuela - An online censorship watchdog says Venezuela's state-run internet provider has again restricted access to services including live-streaming applications, YouTube and translation products from Google and Microsoft.

Europe-based NetBlocks says Wednesday's blocking began as opposition leader Juan Guaidó appeared in public and called for a general strike.

NetBlocks said multiple services were barely reachable most of Tuesday after Guaidó proclaimed he had military backing to unseat President Nicolás Maduro.

But Maduro was not ousted and those services were restored shortly before he addressed the nation on TV Tuesday evening.

NetBlocks said Periscope was among live-streaming apps difficult to access for a second day Wednesday.

Online rights activists say blocking translation services is a way of censoring foreign media reports on Venezuelan political unrest, while frustrating access to messaging and live-streaming impedes communications among anti-government protesters.

