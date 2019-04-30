White House 'watching' Venezuela uprising

WASHINGTON - The White House says it is "watching and waiting" on the situation in Venezuela and hoping the result is democracy.

White House counselor adviser Kellyanne Conway says the White House stands with opposition leader Juan Guidó, whom the U.S. recognizes as the interim president of the country. Guaidó has taken to the streets of Caracas and is calling for a military uprising.

Conway says it's time for socialist leader Nicolas Maduro to go and that the U.S. is pushing for "a peaceful transition of power."

Says Conway: "We're watching and we're waiting. We hope the result is democracy and freedom for the people."

