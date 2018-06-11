Victim critically injured in drive-by shooting in Miami

MIAMI - A person was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting near NW 10th Avenue and 47th Terrace, police said Sunday.

The victim’s name is not yet known. He's only been described as a male -- no age was provided.

He was taken to the hospital by Miami Fire Rescue. Officials are still trying to piece together what happened.

Trovaris Paris was in the area when the shooting took place.

“I heard like, seven or six shots,” Paris said.

Cellphone video captured the moments after the shooting. Paris said he ran from his home and found the victim, who had been shot multiple times, on the ground.

“I was in shock,” Paris said. “I was like, panicking when I was trying to speak with him. He was out of it.”

Paris said he did what he could to try and help the victim as they waited for police to arrive.

“The police officer said, ‘Get some towels,’ and I gave him some towels when the rescuers came,” Paris said.

The victim was riding his bicycle near Crestwood Park off NW 47th Terrace and 10th Avenue when shots were fired from a passing car, the Miami Police Department said.

“(The victim) had actually gotten off the bicycle and walked several feet and fell to the ground,” said Officer Michael Vega, a police spokesman.

As the victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, people in the neighborhood were shocked to learn that a person they had spotted minutes earlier was so badly injured.

“He just gestured back to me,” said Robert Malone, who lives nearby. “He smiled and kept on going.”

On Sunday night, police taped off a section of the neighborhood while crime scene technicians placed evidence markers next to shell casings. Detectives questioned possible witnesses and investigators are still searching for the shooter.

“It is unfair that a young man (who) was starting to live his life is shot up in a residential neighborhood,” Vega said.

