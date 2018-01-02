Video shows elderly man rescued from car sinking in Panama City marina

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The United States Coast Guard said it rescued an 89-year-old man from a vehicle that fell into the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City on Saturday.

Coast Guard officials said members on the Cutter Marlin saw a car go into the water around 12:45 p.m. and sent a boat crew to assist the man.

The crew broke the vehicle window and rescued the man, USCG officials said.

The boat crew took the man to shore in stable condition, where emergency medical services were waiting.

“I am very pleased with the quick reaction of the crew,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Glenn Bucklin, the officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Marlin. “This is a perfect example of the training we put into our job. As soon as one of our crewmen witnessed the car enter the water, the entire crew fluidly reacted. We are extremely grateful that we happened to be at the marina at the right time to put our boat crew in position to save the life of the driver trapped inside.”

