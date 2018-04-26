Video shows man in fireworks-distraction thefts at jewelry stores

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Before he could strike again, and cause panic in more shopping malls, as he did at Dadeland Mall, authorities in South Carolina were able to stop the 22-year-old suspect. They are still searching for his accomplice.

Kevin Triana looks like a customer. He showed interest in a Rolex. But what the jewelry store employees didn't know was that he had no plans of making a purchase.

While they allowed him to try on the $11,000 Rolex watch, his accomplice set off fireworks that sounded like gunshots.

Triana was arrested Sunday and is awaiting extradition. Investigators say he is also behind similar robberies at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise and the Florida Mall in Orlando.

