Video shows man riding on hood of car speeding down I-95... because Miami

MIAMI - (*** WARNING - Video contains language some may not find appropriate)

South Florida, don't ever change.

If you were worried local residents weren't working hard enough to create special "Only in Miami" moments, then you don't know Miami well enough.

Case in point, a man riding the hood of a car while traveling down I-95. Like anything more really needs to be said.

Local 10 viewer @Danimidah spotted this "commuter" Sunday night on I-95 between Hollywood and Aventura.

While the man was sprawled out on the hood, the car was hitting speeds of 70 miles per hour.

The car and its extra passenger eventually exited at Ives Dairy Road.

We'd offer up the usual warning of "Don't try this at home," but we have a feeling that's just a green light to some Miamians.

