Video shows woman searching for help as Deerfield Beach home burns

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A woman is recovering in a hospital after her Deerfield Beach home was destroyed by fire early Sunday.

A next-door neighbor's doorbell camera caught video of the flames lighting up the nighttime sky as fire consumed the one-story home.

The camera also caught the frantic homeowner knocking to signal for help. The woman was injured, but well enough to call out as her home burned out of control.

Several pets that were inside at the time of the fire were given oxygen and warm blankets after rescuers found them inside the smoky home.

The home has been deemed uninhabitable as fire investigators try to figure out what sparked the flames.

The house and most of its contents are considered a total loss because of the fire, smoke and water that was used to douse the flames.

The woman's condition is unknown at this time.

