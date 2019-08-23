VIDEO: Surfers oblivious to great white sharks lurking feet away

DANA POINT, Calif. - Incredible drone video shows hydrofoilers surfing just feet away from great white sharks lurking under the water's surface.

Matt Larmand shot the shocking video off a Southern California beach Wednesday evening.

In the video, surfers can be seen on their electric hydrofoils as they zip over the sharks which measured six-to-seven feet.

Because he was operating a drone, Larmand was about a quarter-mile away and was unable to warn the riders, the Orange County Register reports.

Larmand was too far away to scream at one of the riders who fell into the water.

"I was freaking out. I was like, he has no idea there's a shark right next to them," Larmand told the newspaper. "He was just sitting there, he had no clue. I would be freaking out if I was him, it was just insane to watch."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.