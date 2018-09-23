Violent crash leaves car in pieces

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A single car crash was caught on surveillance cameras just after midnight in Northwest Miami-Dade Sunday.

On camera, a driver could be seen slamming into a cement column supporting the Metrorail. The car then burst into flames on Northwest 27th Avenue and 75th Street.

Crews on the ground collected car parts as pieces of the yellow car remained scattered on the ground. The car was eventually towed away.

Injuries were reported, but there were no transports to the hospital so we're working to learn if the victim or victims died.

Miami-Dade police are handling the investigation.

