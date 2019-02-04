Water advisory issued after wastewater discharge

MIAMI - A precautionary advisory to avoid recreational water activities, including swimming, fishing and boating, has been issued because of a wastewater discharge on Saturday due to a mechanical failure at a pump station.

The failure at the station, located at 350 Sunny Isles Blvd., resulted in 720,000 gallons of wastewater discharging into a storm drain that leads to the waterway.

Signage has been posted in the affected areas.

The boundaries include Northeast 163 Street to the north, the Intracoastal to the east, the Haulover Inlet (including the Haulover Beach just north of the inlet) to the south and the mainland to the west.

Other affected beach areas include the Oleta River State Park beach and the beach located in

the city of Bal Harbour, just south of the Haulover Inlet.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources are testing the posted waters and the advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.