Water Pik recalls flossing product over overheating risk

MIAMI - Water Pik recalled its Sonic-Fusion flossing toothbrush over overheating of the charging base warning that it could cause a fire, shock or burns, according to federal authorities.

The Food & Drug Administration announced the recall of some 3,800 units applied to both the SF-01 and the SF-02 models. The serial numbers are 06 01 through 18 06 28 and were sold from June 2017 to June 2018 in the U.S. and Canada.

Officials advise anyone who owns these units to stop using them immediately. Unplug the unit and return it to Water Pik. For more information, call from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1-800-674-7718 or e-mail SonicFusion-Return@Waterpik.com.

