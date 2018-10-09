Wawa set to bring first stores to Miami-Dade

MIAMI - The next step towards bringing the revered "Church of Wawa" to Miami-Dade County is just days away.

The gas station/convenience store that is known for it's incredible sandwiches, coffee and diehard fans will break ground Thursday on the company's first three locations in the county.

Starting Thursday morning, company representatives will be on hand for what they're calling a "historic triple-header" of hard events.

10:00 AM - 6971 S.W. 24th Street, Miami

1:00 PM - 11995 S.W. 137th Avenue, Miami

3:00 PM - 11101 S.W. 184th Street, Miami

Wawa recently made its South Florida debut when it opened five stores in Broward County over the past year, with a few more on the way. However, the Miami-Dade stores will make the Wawa invasion of the Sunshine State almost complete.

According to the family-owned company, the Turkey Classic sub is the favorite of Floridians, selling enough hoagies to stretch between Jacksonville and Miami more than nine times.

