We don't like you, either! South Florida cities fail to make Top 100 'Best Places to Live'

MIAMI - The nerve of lists!

According to a new survey, places like Bismarck, N.D. and Appleton, Wisc. are better places to live than anywhere in South Florida.

Like we said, the nerve!

Livability's list of "Top 100 Best Places in Live in America" supposedly looked at more than 1,000 cities to determine the best, using factors such as economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, education and health care.

And after all that, not a single city in Miami-Dade, Broward or Monroe County made the final cut. Not one!

It's like their data scientists don't care about our beautiful beaches, warm weather, awesome cultural scene, great malls, warm weather, beautiful beaches, and sunshine.

And the best place to live in America, according to the survey? That would be Boise, as in Boise, Idaho. Exactly!

So take your surveys and lists, we'll do just fine without you here in South Florida. But don't forget us next year, please!

Call us!

BEST CPLACES TO LIVE IN AMERICA

1. Boise, Idaho

2. Raleigh, North Carolina

3. Madison, Wisconsin

4. Iowa City, Iowa

5. Rochester, Minnesota

6. Columbia, Missouri

7. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

8. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

9. Lincoln, Nebraska

10. Greenville, South Carolina

12. Tampa

17. Orlando

44. Clearwater

58. Tallahassee

59. West palm Beach

81. Gainesville

