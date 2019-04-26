Weird News

'Wake and Bake... oops!' Don't get high and text the cops

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Simple tip: When you're high, maybe you shouldn't go texting the cops.

A man named Emanuel didn't take the advice when he texted the Henry County Police Department (Ga.) on Friday, telling them it was "Time for same wake and bake."

More News Headlines

Uh-oh.

Being ever-vigilant, the police texted back "Good morning, Emanuel! Do you live in Henry County, GA?"

Yikes.

Emanuel came back, trying to laugh it all off with a "Just jokes" reply that didn't the cops didn't find so funny.

"Alright, well don't try becoming a comedian. Have a great day, Emanuel!"

And that was that... until Emanuel sparks up again.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.