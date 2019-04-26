'Wake and Bake... oops!' Don't get high and text the cops

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Simple tip: When you're high, maybe you shouldn't go texting the cops.

A man named Emanuel didn't take the advice when he texted the Henry County Police Department (Ga.) on Friday, telling them it was "Time for same wake and bake."

Uh-oh.

Being ever-vigilant, the police texted back "Good morning, Emanuel! Do you live in Henry County, GA?"

Yikes.

Emanuel came back, trying to laugh it all off with a "Just jokes" reply that didn't the cops didn't find so funny.

"Alright, well don't try becoming a comedian. Have a great day, Emanuel!"

And that was that... until Emanuel sparks up again.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.