Couple invites guests to estate wedding at Florida mansion they didn’t own

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – For richer or poorer, Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones planned the wedding of their dreams at a sprawling Southwest Ranches property.

According to their wedding website, they would be married at “The Wilson Estate.”

But there were more than a few problems. For one, the home was not theirs and, secondly, they did not have permission to host the wedding on the property.

Davie police confirmed Saturday that around 8 a.m., two people arrived to set up for a wedding.

That’s when the homeowner, businessman Nathan Finkel, called police.

“They keep harassing me, calling me, they say they’re having a wedding here and it’s God’s message.”

The couple had posed as potential buyers of the property a few months prior to the big day. Then it was their plan to be joined in matrimony at the 9 bedroom 16,000-square-foot home listed for more than $5.5 million, complete with a movie theater, a bowling alley, a dance studio and a fancy entertainment bar.

Ad

Reportedly, the couple had previously asked the owner if they could hold their wedding in the home’s backyard, and the owner declined.