Miami ranked no. 1 city in the country for naked gardening

MIAMI – If you’ve been gardening in your birthday suit in sunny Miami, first of all, we don’t blame you. It’s hot out. Second of all, it seems you’ve chosen the best place in the entire country to do it.

For some reason (and we’re not upset), lawn care service website LawnStarter has rounded up their list of “2021′s Best Cities For Naked Gardening,” and this year, the Magic City has topped this list. (Without wearing a top. Ok, we’ll stop.)

According to the website, in order to compile their list of best cities to garden whilst in the nude, they looked at numerous factors. In fact, exactly nine of them.

“LawnStarter exposes 2021′s Best Cities for Naked Gardening by comparing the 100 biggest U.S. cities across nine key metrics,” explains the website. “Among the factors we looked at: The share of the nudist population, local legality of nudity, gardener-friendliness, and whether it’s likely to be sunny and warm on May 1.”

May 1 happened to be “World Naked Gardening Day,” an actual, unofficial holiday.

Therefore, in honor of the holiday, they’ve rounded up the best cities to plant some crops (however, the site even warns that naked gardening comes with risks — like thorns poking at your bare skin, or, the fact that it is illegal in many cities).

“Not all U.S. cities allow naturists and nudists to tend to their flowers and vegetables in the flesh,” says the website. “So, where can you bare your green thumb (and the rest of your body) outdoors on May 1 (or any other day) — without getting snagged by thorny legal issues?

Below, we’ve shared their Top 10 list of cities best-suited (or not-suited) for naked gardening: