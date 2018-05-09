Ashes of woman who died in custody dumped on police chief

LOS ANGELES - The ashes of a woman who died in custody were thrown at Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck during a raucous meeting this week of the Los Angeles Police Commission.

Video from the meeting shows Sheila Hines-Brim throwing the powder in Beck's direction. Hines-Brim shouted “that’s Wakiesha” as she walked away, referring to her niece, Wakiesha Wilson, who died while in police custody two years ago.

Hines was detained after the incident. On Tuesday night, Hines-Brim told local TV station KNBC as she was released that it was Wilson's remains.

"I used her ashes," Hines-Brim said. "So they could be with him. So he could feel her because he murdered her."

Police said Wakiesha Wilson was found hanging in her jail cell, and her death was ruled a suicide. The Los Angeles City Council agreed last December to pay nearly $300,000 in a settlement over Wilson's death.

The meeting was immediately recessed when the powder was released. The room was cleared, and investigators worked to identify the substance. No injuries were reported, and no evacuations were ordered.

WATCH - “That’s Wakiesha! She’s gonna stay with you!” Sheila Hines-Brim, the aunt of #WakeishaWilson, was arrested after she dumped a powdery substance on #LAPD Chief Charlie Beck that may have been human ashes. Wilson died in police custody in 2016. pic.twitter.com/eargpyBEpa — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) May 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.