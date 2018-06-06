Backwards SUV on highway stuns drivers, department of transportation

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio - Just when you think you've seen it all, along comes a video with the theme from "Benny Hill" that shakes you to your very core.

Video posted by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows a driver in an SUV driving backwards on a highway, then a highway ramp, then a street, and into a shopping center parking lot.

It all happened on Rt. 33 in the town of Canal Winchester (not a bad name for a town if you ask us) on Tuesday morning.

No one was injured, but police offered a "pro tip" asking drivers to pull over to the side of the road and call for assistance if they're vehicle is not running properly.

But if you did that, who would add the funny music to that video?

