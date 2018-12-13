Brinks truck incident causes mad dash for cash on highway

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Like a game show gone wrong, a Brinks truck spilled money all over a New Jersey highway Thursday morning, starting a mad dash for cash among drivers.

Drivers got out of the vehicles to grab what they could after the armored truck began spilling money along Route 3 West in East Rutherford just before 8:30 a.m.

Cash in denominations as high as $100 bills were seen scattered all along the road.

“People started stopping and people were jumping out of cars grabbing cash,” a witness told NewJersey.com.

The witness said the truck did not appear to be damaged and a Brinks employee was seen running through traffic to collect as much money as he could.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.