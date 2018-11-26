Buyer of auctioned storage unit finds $7.5 million inside

CALIFORNIA - A person who bought a storage unit at auction for just $500 hit the jackpot when they found millions inside.

Dan Dotson, host of A&E's "Storage Wars," says the unit was purchased in Southern California in October for a few hundred dollars.

A safe was found in the unit, and after a couple attempts to open it, inside sat $7.5 million in cash, according to WSB.

When the original owners learned about the discovery, they offered the new buyer $600,000 for the millions. But after some negotiating, the sides agreed to give the buyer $1.2 million for their "find."

Dotson told DesertSun.com that no unit on his show has ever turned up so much money.

