Child fires shot inside IKEA after finding handgun in couch cushion

FISHERS, Ind. - A child fired a gun inside an Indiana IKEA store Monday afternoon after the weapon's owner misplaced it in a sofa, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident, but the store closed for about an hour while police investigated, local ABC affiliate WRTV reported.

The news station said the owner sat down on a couch, and his gun fell out of his pants. Sometime later, the child found the gun lodged in the sofa cushion and pulled the trigger, police said.

Local prosecutors will determine whether the gun owner will face any charges. The man had a permit to carry a gun, WRTV reported. It was unclear how old the child was.

However, in 2013, IKEA announced that customers were not permitted to bring guns into its U.S. stores.

"We take this incident very seriously and we have offered the family of the child involved our sincerest apologies," IKEA said in a statement. "As soon as we were aware of the situation, our co-workers took the action that they were trained to do to ensure the safety of customers. We are cooperating with police as they investigate this incident."

