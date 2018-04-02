'Condom snorting' is the latest teen challenge fad

Associated Press

MIAMI - If you thought the Tide Pod Challenge was ridiculous, wait until you get a load of the newest disturbing fad sweeping the nation.

Viral videos of condom snorting... yes, condom snorting... are all over social media and give parents another thing to be worried about.

In condom snorting, teens take an unwrapped condom and put it up their noses. The teens then inhale the condom until it comes out of their mouth, reports USA Today.

While not an old challenge, it has become more popular in recent weeks.

Due to choking hazards, condom snorting is dangerous and could cause serious health issues and death.

