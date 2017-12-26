Couple claims marijuana found in truck was for Christmas gifts

Patrick Jiron was arrested after he and his wife were stopped in Nebraska. Deputies there said they found about 60 pounds of marijuana in the back of the couple's truck.

YORK, Neb. - A couple on a cross-country trip told deputies in Nebraska that they planned to give away the marijuana authorities found in their truck as Christmas gifts to family and friends.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and his wife, Barbara Jiron, 70, were traveling from California to Vermont, according to the York News-Times, when they were pulled over in York, Nebraska.

York County sheriff's Lt. Paul Vrbka told the newspaper that the couple's Toyota Tacoma was stopped on Interstate 80 for traveling over the center line and failing to signal.

When deputies stopped the truck, they could smell the strong odor of marijuana and searched the vehicle, Vrbka said.

Deputies found about 60 pounds of marijuana in the back of the truck.

"They said the marijuana was for Christmas presents," Vrbka told the newspaper.

Vrbka said the couple also told deputies that "they didn't know it was illegal to transport marijuana in Nebraska."

Patrick Jiron was arrested on charges of marijuana possession with the intent to deliver and having no drug tax stamp.

Barbara Jiron was cited but not arrested "due to some medical issues," Vrbka told the newspaper.

