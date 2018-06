COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Heavy wind gusts at a park event caused a really, um... stinky situation to unfold.

Monday's event, which appeared to be a picnic in Commerce City, Colo., was going just fine until nasty winds picked up on a clear blue-sky day, and sent the port-a-potties flying.

Like, seriously... they looked like they were flying.

The Port-A-Potties unleashed a fury of liquids that are better left unidentified.

