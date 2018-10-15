Dad attacks son with chainsaw, son runs over dad with lawn mower

BRISTOL, Tenn. - It might be best to steer clear of one family while they're outside doing yard work.

A long running feud between father and son ended with the father's leg having to be amputated after his son ran over him with a lawn mower.

But the son's actions came only after his dad attacked him with a chainsaw, WNEP reports

Douglas Ferguson, 76, of Bristol (Tenn.) was arrested last week, although the incident occurred back on June 28.

For an unknown reason, Ferguson came after his son with the chainsaw while the younger man was mowing the lawn.

“The son defended himself against the attack by running over the suspect with the lawn mower,” according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. “The injuries that the suspect (Ferguson) sustained were as a result of the lawn mower striking and running over him.”

The elder Ferguson was taken to a hospital where his leg was amputated.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.