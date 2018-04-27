Dancing mailman gets down with his bad self on security cam

PORT NECHES, Texas - Sorry if we missed the memo, but has the United States Postal Service creed changed to "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor the lack of a funky groove stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds?"

A mailman in Texas was either in a good mood or really into performance art when he was caught dancing on a homeowner's security camera.

Gary Shirley was hoping to put a smile on the face of Barbara Hickey by showing off his slick moves while in full uniform.

