Deputies find $2 million in meth after couple calls officers to their truck

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - A South Florida woman and her husband called Texas authorities last week after someone stole tires from their tractor-trailer, but they wound up in jail after deputies found almost $2 million worth of methamphetamine inside the truck, the Chamber's County Sheriff's Office said.

Bianca Roba, 45, of Hallandale Beach, and Dan Roba, 48, face charges of drug possession.

Deputies said the Robas reported a theft from their 18-wheel tractor-trailer around 7 a.m. Friday outside of a truck rest area along Interstate 10.

When deputies arrived, they found some of the tires had been removed from the tractor-trailer, but also noticed irregularities on the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.

They eventually discovered hidden compartments containing about of 43 pounds of meth, deputies said.

