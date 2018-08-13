Deputy rescues group of women stuck on rainbow unicorn

A winged unicorn with a group of women got trapped in weeds and a hero came to the rescue.

The plastic flotation device with rainbow-colored wings left the women stranded in Fish Lake in Minnesota. Two deputies who were driving by stopped to rescue the group in distress.

"This job is a front row seat to the greatest show on earth," a spokesperson for the Chisago County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

The women had paddles, but they didn't have enough strength. Deputy Scotty Finnegan threw them a rope and helped to pull them to a dock.

"With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back," the Chisago County Sheriff’s office spokesperson wrote on Twitter under "#wherestheglitter."

Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a 🌈🦄 stuck in the weeds...Yes a rainbow unicorn... With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter pic.twitter.com/qCyhfJqAa9 — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.