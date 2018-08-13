Weird News

Deputy rescues group of women stuck on rainbow unicorn

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

A winged unicorn with a group of women got trapped in weeds and a hero came to the rescue.  

The plastic flotation device with rainbow-colored wings left the women stranded in Fish Lake in Minnesota. Two deputies who were driving by stopped to rescue the group in distress.  

"This job is a front row seat to the greatest show on earth," a spokesperson for the Chisago County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.  

The women had paddles, but they didn't have enough strength. Deputy Scotty Finnegan threw them a rope and helped to pull them to a dock.

"With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back," the Chisago County Sheriff’s office spokesperson wrote on Twitter under "#wherestheglitter."

