Drivers avoid giant runaway spool on highway

HOUSTON - As if drivers don't have enough to worry about the highway; now, giant runaway spools are something to look out for.

Commuters on the I-10 in Houston yesterday must have felt like Indiana Jones seeing a large round object tumbling towards them.

Turns out, it was a giant spool of tubing that had "escaped" its flatbed truck after it had gotten loose.

Thankfully, there were no injuries and the spool was returned to the truck, where it was hopefully secured with a little bit more care.

