Dunkin' Donuts selling doughnut-themed sneakers

MIAMI - Dunkin' Donuts is actually putting its money where its, uhhhh, feet are.

The company motto is "America runs on Dunkin'," and now it will actually be true as the doughnut chain will be selling its own running shoes.

Dunkin' Donuts is teaming with shoe company, Saucony, to create the doughnut-themed sneakers, according to USA Today.

The Saucony x Dunkin' Kinvara comes in the company's pink and orange colors, and is sold in a Dunkin' Donuts box.

The shoes will sell for $110 a pair and can be preordered starting Tuesday.

