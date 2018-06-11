Family freaks when large snake slithers out of toilet

BEE COUNTY, Texas - Can't a person get some privacy in the bathroom anymore?

A Texas man was cleaning his house last week when his 6-year-old son alerted him to a snake slithering out of the toilet.

Wade Vielock was so frightened, he knocked his son down while running out of the bathroom.

"I looked back at the toilet and that snake was about 3 feet out, climbing towards the window. It took at least six years off my life," Vielock told KSAT.

Vielock called the Bee County Sheriff's Office to report the unwelcomed stranger and a deputy arrived to take care of the snake.

"The deputy told me that she can't kill a cockroach, but she will grab a snake. I told her she can call me anytime she wants and I'll come kill all the cockroaches she wants if she gets that snake out of the house," Vielock said.

The snake was identified as a non-venomous Blue indigo. In fact, the family should not have been in a rush to get rid of the snake as Blue indigos eat venomous snakes.

