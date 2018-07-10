Weird News

Family stages man's corpse with him playing video games at wake

NEW ORLEANS - The family of a New Orleans man killed in a shooting posed him playing video games while sitting in a chair at his wake.

Renard Matthews died last month in a shooting with police finding him with gunshot wound to his head.

Since Matthews was a fan of video games and the Boston Celtics, his family used Sunday's wake as an opportunity to feature him doing what he loved.

In photos, Matthews is seen sitting upright in a chair while wearing a Kyrie Irving Celtics jersey and playing video games with a controller in his hand.

Matthews is surrounded by snacks and a root beer.

KPRC reports Matthews will be buried Tuesday.

 

 

