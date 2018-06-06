Family stunned to find 6-foot-long snake slithering in play room

STAFFORD, Va. - A family got the scare of a lifetime when they found a 6-foot-long snake slithering up the window inside the children's play room.

Kelly Blumenthal of Stafford, Va. posted video of the unwelcome visitor to her Facebook page and told WAGA that it happened last week in the room where her two young sons play.

In the post, Blumenthal said seeing the snake inside her home has always been one of the biggest fears of her life.

"I am very, very shaken up and upset," said Blumenthal. "I haven’t been back into the house in hours and I don’t know how I will."

She said a crew was called out to get the snake, which was identified as a King snake. King snakes are not poisonous, but can bite.

Even more frightening, Blumenthal's 3-year-old son Finn, who was born with a heart defect, had just come home after having his second heart surgery.

The Blumenthal's have set up a GoFundMe page to help with their rising medical bills and get updates on Finn.

