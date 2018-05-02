Fingerprint left in Play-Doh leads to shoplifting suspect

LEICESTER, Mass. - A Massachusetts police department says a fingerprint left in a hunk of Play-Doh led them to a shoplifting suspect.

Leicester police responded to a Walmart store on Dec. 11 after an employee said they found several electronic, anti-theft devices that had been covered in the malleable clay-like toy in an apparent attempt to neutralize them.

The attempt to disable the spider-wrap devices failed, though, and the suspect had fled.

He did, however, leave a fingerprint impression in the Play-Doh.

Police announced Monday the Connecticut Forensics Laboratory helped find a match for the print.

Dennis Jackson, 55, faces a charge of unlawful removal of an anti-theft device, officials said. Police say he has a long criminal record and faces arrest warrants in at least two other states.

Jackson is jailed and it's not clear if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.