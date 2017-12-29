Florida man rigs door in attempt to electrocute estranged pregnant wife

Flagler County deputies say Michael Wilson rigged the front door of a home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife.

In a Facebook post Friday, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley called the case one of the "most bizarre domestic violence cases" he's seen.

Deputies said Michael Wilson, 32, was arrested Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee. He faces charges of attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and grand theft of a firearm.

The woman's father called deputies after Wilson made suspicious statements about keeping children away from the door of the Palm Coast home.

Deputies found the front door barricaded, with burn marks near the door handle. When a deputy kicked the door, a large spark was observed.

Wilson was being held on a $150,000 bond and will be extradited to Florida.

