'Florida Man' spotted riding jet ski on Florida road... yes, road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jet skis in Florida are as common as cheeseheads in Wisconsin, but the latest sighting is really making waves around the state.

Video taken today by Beth Porter around noon shows a man riding his jet ski on the crystal clear blue roadways of the Sunshine State.

WJXT reports the man was spotted zipping around Jacksonville on the motorized Jet Ski, which is completely legal if done the right way.

"They can do that. That is legal as long as it is a road-legal vehicle. It still needs to have the tail light visible," FHP Master Sgt. Dylan Bryan said.

The jet ski did sport a license plate, and the rider was wearing a helmet and protective eyewear, so it looks like Florida Man is going legit.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.