Florida woman uses pennies to pay $500 water bill

DELTONA, Fla. - A Florida woman upset about the high cost of water decided to show the utility who's boss by paying her nearly $500 bill with pennies.

Dana McCool posted her copper transaction on Facebook while dropping off the pennies to Deltona Water on Monday.

WJXT reports McCool is dealing with backpay that she owed as well as fees, so she decided to pay her $493 water bill with the pennies.

According to Newsweek, McCool made the "peaceful protest" after receiving bills as high as $700 for six months in 2016. The average bill in the area is $40.

After Deltona Water found a leak in her irrigation system, the company reimbursed McCool for nearly $1,000, but she was still forced to pay fees associated with the high bills.

Deltona Water employees took the 49,000 pennies to a back room to be counted, while officials say customers should contact the city as soon as they identify a red flag in their bills.

