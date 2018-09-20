Great-grandma kills 12-foot alligator, says it ate her miniature horse

LIVINGSTON, Texas - Alligators have few fears, but the species as a whole may want to add a certain great-grandmother to their "Do Not Mess With" list.

Judy Cochran of Livingston, Texas needed just one shot to kill a 12-foot gator she believes ate her miniature horse, USA Today reports.

Cochran, who became a great-grandmother this month and also serves as the town's mayor, says the horse went missing about three years ago and thinks the alligator she killed in her ranch fits the bill of potential suspects.

The alligator was killed during hunting season and was already on a hook when it was captured, as required by law. Cochran says she plans on eating the alligator meat and displaying its head in her office.

