Highway sign urges drivers to stay in cars, ignore #KekeChallenge

OKLAHOMA CITY - One state is so tired of drivers participating in a challenge that puts their lives at risk, they've decided to talk down to their level.

Thousands around the world have taken part in the #InMyFeelingsChallenge or the #KekeChallenge in which people get out of their moving cars and dance.

Since the challenge began this summer, many have injured themselves or damaged their cars when they didn't quite think things through.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation did their part to make sure people understood the risks by using highway signs to convince drivers to stay in their cars, KOCO reports.

The signs read "Buckle up, Keke. Stay in your car."

