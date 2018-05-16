Is it Laurel or Yanny? The Internet is torn

MIAMI - Laurel or Yanny?

That debate has been raging on the Internet after an audio file repeating a single word was posted on Reddit Tuesday. The audio illusion drew comparisons to the great dress debate of 2015. Remember when we were all arguing about whether that dress was #whiteandgold or #blackandblue?

Well, welcome to 2018's meaningless argument in which you can be supremely confident that you are right.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

So what's really the correct answer? Well, experts interviewed by The Verge said it's both like the image of two faces that is also an image of a vase. Other theories quickly developed involving audio equipment and frequencies.

And much like the infamous dress meme, it's all in the eye (well, this time the ear) of the beholder.

But all that aside, come on ... it's Laurel.

