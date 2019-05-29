Jean swimming briefs are real, as in real terrible

MIAMI - Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the beach, a horrific new fashion trend has arrived to scar your eyeballs.

From the "Who Approved This?" file comes the jean-printed swimsuit to truly make you swear off summer forever.

Shinesty has released these fashion don'ts on the world with a name that's not safe to print on a family website... or Local10.com.

According to the company's website, the swimsuits, also known as a Jeado, sell for $39.99 and are made to fit tight and not to be worn with a shirt.

"It is like eating a bag of chips in church. Everyone looks over at you with disgust, but deep down they want some too." the website adds.

Shinesty also suggests pairing the Jeado with a caterpillar-style mustache for "optimal results."

