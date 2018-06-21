Keys man steals pulled pork sandwich, energy drink during burglary, deputies say

Alex Sardinas, 35, is accused of stealing a pulled pork sandwich and an energy drink during a burglary in the Florida Keys.

TAVERNIER, Fla. - A Florida Keys man was arrested Wednesday night after he broke into his former residence, threatened a woman who lives there, and stole a pulled pork sandwich and an energy drink from the refrigerator, deputies said.

Alex Sardinas, 35, of Tavernier, faces charges of assault, burglary and theft.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Lindhardt said Sardinas broke into the home in the 200 block of West Indies Road about 8:30 p.m.

The woman who lives at the home told deputies that Sardinas began yelling and screaming that he was going to kill everyone there because he was not allowed to live there anymore.

"He then took a pulled pork sandwich and a red energy drink from the refrigerator before running into a nearby wooded area," Lindhardt said.

A few hours later, Lindhardt said, Sardinas called deputies and said he needed to speak to someone about getting his clothes from the home. Deputies found Sardinas about an hour later walking on Harry Harris Drive and took him into custody.

