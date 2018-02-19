Kids fail hilarious attempt to sneak into 'Black Panther'

CARSON, Calif. - With the cost of movie tickets getting more and more expensive, two kids tried their best to sneak in to see "Black Panther" in an un-advertised two-for-one special.

But it was a massive, hilarious fail.

The Carson, California kids attempted the old "tall man" disguise where one person sits on the shoulders of the other, all while dressed in a long trench coat, glasses and fedora.

KPRC reports that while those in line had a good laugh, the theater cashier was having none of it and shut the duo down before heading inside.

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.