Kids fail hilarious attempt to sneak into 'Black Panther'

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer
CARSON, Calif. - With the cost of movie tickets getting more and more expensive, two kids tried their best to sneak in to see "Black Panther" in an un-advertised two-for-one special.

But it was a massive, hilarious fail.

The Carson, California kids attempted the old "tall man" disguise where one person sits on the shoulders of the other, all while dressed in a long trench coat, glasses and fedora.

KPRC reports that while those in line had a good laugh, the theater cashier was having none of it and shut the duo down before heading inside.

