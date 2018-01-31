Lottery winner dies weeks after winning $1 million jackpot

SIDNEY, N.Y. - A man who won a $1 million lottery jackpot died just weeks after striking it rich.

Donald Savastano of Sidney, New York won the "Merry Millionaire" scratch off game on Jan. 3.

WABC reports Savastano had planned to spend the money to help fund his retirement after having worked as a carpenter.

"This is going change our lives, to tell you the truth," Savastano said after winning.

With his new-found wealth, Savastano was also able to go to a doctor after he hadn't been feeling well. He learned he had stage four cancer in his brain and lung.

Savastano, who was born in Queens and later moved to upstate New York, died on Jan. 26, a little over three weeks since winning the lottery. He was 51.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.