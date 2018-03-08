Man attempts to kill snoring roommate with pillow

NEW YORK - A man who could no longer take his roommate's snoring tried to stop it in the worst way possible.

The unidentified New York man, 47, called 911 on Thursday to say that he had killed his 91-year-old female roommate by smothering her with a pillow.

However, when police arrived at the apartment, the woman was alive and taken to the hospital in critical condition, the New York Post reports.

The suspect was being questioned by police before any arrests was made.

