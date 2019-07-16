Man busted for hiding $34,000 of cocaine under his wig

BARCELONA - "Excuse me, sir. Is that $34,000 worth of cocaine under your wig, or are you just..."

A Colombian man was arrested Tuesday after he attempted to smuggle thousands of dollars worth of drugs into Spain under the wig he was wearing.

The man's enormous-sized hairpiece immediately tipped off security personnel upon his arrival at Barcelona's airport from Bogota.

After being asked to remove his wig, police found $34,000 of cocaine sitting atop his head, Reuters reports.

“There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls,” the Spanish National Police said in a statement.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.