Man busted with 131 pounds of marijuana in stolen van

Dover police arrested man with 131 lbs. of marijuana inside stolen vehicle. Notice the air freshener used to distract officials off the scent.

DOVER, Del. - A man was arrested after police were dispatched about a suspicious vehicle, but what was found in the vehicle was nothing suspicious. It couldn't have been easier to see.

Dover (Del.) police arrested Jaquell McDonald, 24, after they found him driving a stolen van with over 131 lbs. of marijuana plants in the back.

Photos show the marijuana haphazardly thrown inside the van without any attempt to disguise the drugs. Officers were amused to see an air freshener in the front of the vehicle as if it could be used to throw them off the scent.

Dover Police Department

McDonald, who also had nearly 73 grams of weed on him at the time, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Dover Police Department

