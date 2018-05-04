Man dies after attempting to take selfie with bear

OSISHA, INDIA - The popular put down of idiocy, "play stupid games, win stupid prizes," is spot on after a man was mauled to death after he attempted to take a selfie with a bear.

The incident took place in the Nabarangpur district in India, according to The Independent.

Prabhu Bhatara had stopped to go the bathroom on the way home from a wedding when he saw the bear and thought it would be wise to snap a picture... with the bear.

Bhatara's friends told him him not to approach the bear.

A forest ranger said the Bhatara "died on the spot" and that the bear was being treated for injuries it suffered.

WARNING: Some might find the following video disturbing

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.