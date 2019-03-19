Man shoots himself after throwing shoe at cockroach

DETROIT - Next time, just use a can of bug spray.

A man who was trying to kill a cockroach inside his home Tuesday morning ended up with a bullet in his foot after things went... say it with us... horribly wrong.

The 50-year-old Detroit resident threw his shoe at the cockroach in an effort to kill the critter, but forgot his gun was in the shoe.

WDIV reports that when the gun fell out of the shoe, it fired and struck the man in the foot.

The man's condition is unknown.

